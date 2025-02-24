Hope School District Superintendent responds to new DEI practices



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - On February 14, 2025, all public education agencies, including K-12 schools and colleges, received the “Dear Colleague” letter from the US Department of Education.

The letter said the agencies had two weeks to end Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, or DEI, practices or lose federal funding.

In response, Superintendent Anne Hubbard of the Hope School District in Santa Barbara sent a message to all staff.

The letter indicated that the District would not change any of its DEI practices, "as research has shown that is what is best for all students."

The California Department of Education responded with a letter on Feb. 21 reassuring California districts that a “Dear Colleague” letter is not law.

Right now, Hubbard's main concern is what kind of impact this new directive will have on their students.