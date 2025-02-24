A man was rescued and a small sailboat broke apart on the rocks of Anacapa Island Friday

ANACAPA ISLAND, Calif. – A man was rescued after his sailboat ran aground on Anacapa Island Friday afternoon.

On Feb. 24, a report of a vessel aground at Anacapa Island was received around 4:22 p.m. stated the U.S. Coast Guard.

According to the U.S. Coast Guard, one man was found sagely on the rocks and he was brought aboard for a medical evaluation.

The small sailboat was destroyed by the pounding surf and rocky shores of Anacapa Island and an estimated five gallons of fuel entered the sea shared the U.S. Coast Guard.

Multiple federal and state agencies coordinated on the debris recovery and the National Park Service is now leading the investigation into the cause of the incident added the U.S. Coast Guard.

The image below, courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard, shows the Rainbow End among the rocks of Anacapa Island Friday.