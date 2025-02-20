Remar Jabre Mabon of Antioch charged with a felony in connection with prostitution investigation

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Savrnoch announced that a felony count of Pandering by Encouraging has been filed against 29-year-old Remar Jabre Mabon of Antioch in connection with a prostitution investigation.

According to California Penal Code Section 266i(a)(2), a person is found to be in violation of this law when they, "By promises, threats, violence, or by any device or scheme, causes, induces, persuades, or encourages another person to become a prostitute."

Mabon was released from custody over the objection of the District Attorney's Office and remains on pre-trial supervision stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office issued Thursday.

His charges were the result of an investigation where Mabon is alleged to have encouraged a person to prostitute herself explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to Mabon's charging document, the 29-year-old has two prior felony convictions and is also facing the following aggravating factors:

Defendant has engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society

Defendant's prior convictions are numerous or of increasing seriousness

Defendant has served a prior term in prison or county jail

Defendant's prior performance on probation, mandatory supervision, post-release community supervision, or parole was unsatisfactory

A preliminary hearing on the felony charge is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2025, in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.