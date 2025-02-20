Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Remar Jabre Mabon of Antioch charged with a felony in connection with prostitution investigation

KEYT
By
today at 12:48 pm
Published 1:13 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – On Thursday, Santa Barbara County District Attorney Savrnoch announced that a felony count of Pandering by Encouraging has been filed against 29-year-old Remar Jabre Mabon of Antioch in connection with a prostitution investigation.

According to California Penal Code Section 266i(a)(2), a person is found to be in violation of this law when they, "By promises, threats, violence, or by any device or scheme, causes, induces, persuades, or encourages another person to become a prostitute."

Mabon was released from custody over the objection of the District Attorney's Office and remains on pre-trial supervision stated a press release from the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office issued Thursday.

His charges were the result of an investigation where Mabon is alleged to have encouraged a person to prostitute herself explained the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

According to Mabon's charging document, the 29-year-old has two prior felony convictions and is also facing the following aggravating factors:

  • Defendant has engaged in violent conduct that indicates a serious danger to society
  • Defendant's prior convictions are numerous or of increasing seriousness
  • Defendant has served a prior term in prison or county jail
  • Defendant's prior performance on probation, mandatory supervision, post-release community supervision, or parole was unsatisfactory

A preliminary hearing on the felony charge is scheduled for Feb. 24, 2025, in Department 12 of the Santa Barbara County Superior Court shared the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
crime and court
KEYT
Pandering by Encouragement
Remar Jabre Mabon
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office
Santa Barbara County Superior Court

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Andrew Gillies

Andrew is a Digital Content Producer and Assignment Desk Assistant for News Channel 3-12. For more about Andrew, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content