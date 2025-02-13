Local businesses brace for first rainstorm of the year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Businesses across Santa Barbara are taking precautions as the first storm of the year approaches, preparing for the potential impact of heavy rainfall and flooding.

Along East Gutierrez Street and Olive Street, business owners have reinforced their storefronts with tarps, sandbags, and barricades, hoping to minimize damage. This area has a history of severe flooding during storms, often leaving businesses vulnerable and struggling to recover.

Now, owners are continuing to call on the city for action. Many are pushing for long-term solutions to improve drainage and infrastructure, aiming to prevent repeated losses with every major storm.

As the weather system moves in, residents and businesses remain on high alert, bracing for what’s to come.

"We should not get flooded every year and sustain damages," said Michael Kourosh, owner of Santa Barbara Design Center. "And you know, insurance companies don't pay for this type of thing. They can fix it."

We have reached out to the city for a comment and are still waiting to hear back.