Ice in Paradise Skaters Honor D.C. Crash Victims

GOLETA, Calif. - The Ice in Paradise community continues to mourn after the tragic mid-air plane collision in Washington, D.C., that claimed the lives of elite skaters, their parents, and coaches.

Skaters and families in Goleta are coming together for support, finding solace in the rink that has become more than just a place to skate—it has transformed into a space for healing.

Just inside the doors of Ice in Paradise, a memorial filled with photos, cards, and heartfelt notes honors the families who lost loved ones in the ice skating community. Many here say the impact of this tragedy is unimaginable, but the support from fellow skaters and families is helping them move forward.

On Monday, February 4th, a memorial vigil united Ice in Paradise skaters with rinks across the country in a moment of silence. Several skaters and parents shared that the ice skating community is incredibly tight-knit, with some having competed alongside the figure skaters lost in the tragedy.

They described those lost in the tragedy as young, rising talents with bright futures.

Ashley Padilla, a coach at Ice in Paradise, spoke about the deep bond within the skating world:

"When we lose a part of it, it takes a chunk out of all of us because we are all community, we all are together and we have the same goals. And to have these really strict, regimented routines and the discipline that goes into it, when we have other people that are associated with that, we become really close. So even though the tragedy was a ways away, we still felt it here.”

Skaters at Ice in Paradise say they continue to skate in honor of those who lost their lives, keeping their memory alive on the ice.

The investigation into the mid-air collision remains ongoing. The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) has recovered all major wreckage from both aircraft. More details are expected as officials piece together what led to the tragic crash.

