Crews help with car crash past Montecito Saturday afternoon

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Several agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, helped with a car crash on Gibraltar Road near Flores Flats at 3:17 p.m. Saturday.

A car went over the side and the northbound side of Gibraltar Road was requested for shutdown just before 4:00 p.m. with a helicopter being en route to the accident, according to the SBCFD.

More information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.