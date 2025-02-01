Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Crews help with car crash past Montecito Saturday afternoon

KEYT
By
New
today at 3:57 pm
Published 4:06 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Several agencies, including the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, helped with a car crash on Gibraltar Road near Flores Flats at 3:17 p.m. Saturday.

A car went over the side and the northbound side of Gibraltar Road was requested for shutdown just before 4:00 p.m. with a helicopter being en route to the accident, according to the SBCFD.

More information on this crash will be provided as it becomes available to Your News Channel.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Caleb Nguyen

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content