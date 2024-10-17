The Santa Barbara Zoo gets ready for Boo at the Zoo with thrills and chills

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo is getting ready for Boo at the Zoo this week!

The event runs Oct. 18 to 20 and Oct. 25 to 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The zoo team wants to help the community get into the Halloween spirit at the Zoo.

They're planning for safe trick-­or-treating and a variety of activities.

Costumes are encouraged, but adults may not wear full face masks or have their faces fully painted.

Realistic weapons are also not allowed.

Some of the activities include: