Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

The Santa Barbara Zoo gets ready for Boo at the Zoo with thrills and chills

KEYT
By
today at 9:17 am
Published 10:31 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara Zoo is getting ready for Boo at the Zoo this week!

The event runs Oct. 18 to 20 and Oct. 25 to 27 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The zoo team wants to help the community get into the Halloween spirit at the Zoo.

They're planning for safe trick-­or-treating and a variety of activities.

Costumes are encouraged, but adults may not wear full face masks or have their faces fully painted.

Realistic weapons are also not allowed.

Some of the activities include:

  • Trick-or-Treating
  • Mad Science Experiments
  • Visit with Costumed Characters
  • Live Entertainment, including local DJs and SB Bubble Guy
  • Scare Zone
  • Bounce Houses
  • Climbing Wall
  • Spooky Storytime
  • Explore the Hay Maze
  • Animal Encounters
  • All Ghouls Dance Party

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
boo at the zoo
community event
Halloween season
KEYT
Santa Barbara
santa barbara zoo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Patricia, click here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content