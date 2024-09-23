Direct Relief President and CEO shares what’s next for the agency before stepping down at year’s end



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - A press release from the Direct Relief team states:

Since becoming President and CEO of Direct Relief in 2000, Thomas Tighe has transformed the organization into one of the world's foremost humanitarian medical aid providers. Drawing upon his experience as the former Chief of Staff and Chief Operating Officer of the Peace Corps, Tighe significantly expanded Direct Relief's reach both domestically and internationally. Under his leadership, the organization earned the distinction of becoming the first nonprofit licensed to distribute prescription medications in all 50 U.S. states. He further grew Direct Relief's global presence by establishing offices in Mexico, Europe, and the Caribbean.

Direct Relief's impact has grown exponentially since Tighe took the helm. By 2023, it had become one of the five largest charities in the United States, with annual revenue surpassing $2 billion—a remarkable increase from the $83 million provided globally in 2001, his first year with the organization. This 24-fold growth underscores Tighe's ability to scale operations while maintaining the organization's core mission of improving the health and lives of people affected by poverty or emergencies.

Over his 24-year tenure, Tighe oversaw the delivery of more than $15 billion in humanitarian aid and $340 million in cash grants to communities in need across 136 countries, including $2.5 billion in aid within the U.S. Tighe led Direct Relief's responses to some of the most significant global crises of the 21st century. These include the Southeast Asian Tsunami, Hurricane Katrina, the Haiti earthquake, the Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the Syrian refugee crisis, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The organization's commitment to transparency and effectiveness has been consistently recognized under Tighe's leadership. Direct Relief was named among the world's most innovative nonprofits by Fast Company and has been rated by Forbes as 99% efficient in fundraising. It has maintained a perfect score from Charity Navigator for accountability and transparency. The organization has also earned numerous awards recognizing its work, including the Peter F. Drucker Award for Nonprofit Innovation, the CECP Director’s Award, the Esri President’s Award for GIS Innovation, and the Office of the Surgeon General’s National Leadership and Partnership Award.