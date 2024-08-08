Theramind of Santa Barbara welcomes Adam W. Awerbuch

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara welcomed Adam. W. Awerbuch to its medical staff.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara is pleased to announce the addition of Adam Awerbuch, MD, to its team of esteemed healthcare professionals. Dr. Awerbuch, completed his medical training at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine, Miami, Florida, and his residency at Jackson Memorial Hospital also at the University of Miami. Dr. Awerbuch will be splitting his time between the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara and his staff duties in the Department of Psychiatry at Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara. Dr. Awerbuch will be available to see patients at the TheraMind Center commencing September 1, 2024 and brings to Santa Barbara extensive experience in treating a wide range of mental health conditions. He joins the TheraMind team as part of our ongoing commitment to provide comprehensive, innovative, and compassionate care to the Santa Barbara community.

Dr. Awerbuch’s experience in adult psychiatry focuses on treatment resistant depression, anxiety disorders, obsessive compulsive disorders and other mood disorders. He is committed to a patient-centered approach to mental health and, where appropriate, integrating cutting-edge treatments in addition to developing personalized care plans. His expertise in advanced therapeutic modalities, including Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) and other neuromodulation techniques, aligns perfectly with TheraMind Center’s mission to offer state-of-the-art mental health services.

"We are delighted to welcome Dr. Awerbuch to our team of medical professionals," said Dr. Eli Katz, Medical Director of TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara. "His extensive knowledge and compassionate approach will be invaluable in enhancing the quality of care we provide to our patients. Dr. Awerbuch’s expertise in both traditional and innovative psychiatric treatments will greatly benefit our ongoing efforts to address the mental health needs of our community."

"I am excited to join the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara and collaborate with such a talented and dedicated team," said Dr. Awerbuch. "I look forward to contributing to the Center’s mission of providing innovative and compassionate care and to helping our patients achieve optimal mental health and well-being."

TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara offers a broad range of services, including medication management, TMS, and other advanced psychiatric treatments. The addition of Dr. Awerbuch to the team underscores the center’s dedication to expanding its capabilities and ensuring that patients have access to the best possible mental health care.

For more information about the TheraMind Center of Santa Barbara and its services, please visit www.theramind-sb.com or contact us at (805) 845-4455.

