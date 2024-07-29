City of Goleta welcomes new chief of police services

GOLETA, Calif. – The City of Goleta is welcoming Frank Vasquez as its new chief of police services.

Below is a press release on the announcement:

The City of Goleta is pleased to introduce its new Chief of Police Services. Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Frank Vasquez has taken on the new assignment and brings more than 27 years of law enforcement experience to the position. In this role, Lt. Vasquez will oversee the Goleta Police Department which includes a Motor Traffic Unit and two Community Resource Deputies, as well as the unincorporated areas of the Goleta Valley.

Goleta’s City Manager Robert Nisbet said, “This is an important position for the City and we are pleased to have such a seasoned and dedicated law enforcement professional to help maintain a safe community and continue to provide the high level of service our residents expect.”

Lt. Vasquez said, “I am excited to be here and to embark on this important new assignment. I know public safety is of upmost importance to the community and it is my honor to serve Goleta in this incredible leadership position.”

Lt. Vasquez was born in Los Angeles and grew up in Southern California. He started his career in the U.S. Air Force where he spent eight years rising to the rank of a Sergeant. Through this experience he was able to travel the world and work as a canine handler. He has served the past 19 years at the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office where he has held a variety of assignments, most recently as the Bureau Lieutenant for Northern Stations Patrol. His previous assignments included patrol in Goleta, Central Stations and in Santa Maria. He has also supervised the county-wide Criminal Investigations and Special Investigations Bureaus and has been a member of a variety of collateral and specialty duties within the Sheriff’s Office.

Lt. Vasquez possesses a Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Management and Leadership from the University of La Verne and is close to finishing his graduate degree.

If you would like to meet Lt. Vasquez in person or watch virtually, he will be formally introduced at the August 20th Goleta City Council meeting at 5:30 p.m. It will also be an opportunity to thank Lt. Rich Brittingham who served as our Chief for four years and is now the Chief of Police Services in Carpinteria.

We hope to see you on August 20th to help us give Lt. Vasquez a warm welcome and show our appreciation to Lt. Brittingham.

City of Goleta