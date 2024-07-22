Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Summer Cooking Camp churns out “little chefs”

Apples to Zucchini Cooking School
By
Published 3:15 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara Middle School has partnered with Apples to Zucchini Cooking School to bring an appetizing “course” to their curious kids.

The summer cooking camp provides hands-on classes where kids can learn knife skills, how to select produce, how to build flavors, and how to customize recipes.

Each week has a different theme— from plant based meals to baking desserts.

The school is looking for more volunteers to participate in the summer camp and after school programs.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
Apples to Zucchini Cooking School
community
cooking course
KEYT
life skills
Santa Barbara
Santa Barbara Middle School
youth events

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content