Summer Cooking Camp churns out “little chefs”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Santa Barbara Middle School has partnered with Apples to Zucchini Cooking School to bring an appetizing “course” to their curious kids.

The summer cooking camp provides hands-on classes where kids can learn knife skills, how to select produce, how to build flavors, and how to customize recipes.

Each week has a different theme— from plant based meals to baking desserts.

The school is looking for more volunteers to participate in the summer camp and after school programs.