Visit Santa Barbara announces city South Coast hotel results for April

Santa Barbara, Calif. (May 20, 2024) — Visit Santa Barbara, the official destination marketing organization for the Santa Barbara South Coast region, on May 20 presented hotel performance data for April 2024.

The Santa Barbara South Coast hotel occupancy decreased 2% in April 2024, compared to April 2023. Hotel occupancy was 72% in April 2024. The average rate for a Santa Barbara South Coast hotel room in April 2024 was $328 a night, down 2% from the same month last year. Revenue per available hotel room was $236 in April 2024, decreasing 4% compared to the same month last year.

The data referenced is generated by STR, an independent hospitality data analytics company. It includes hotels located in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Montecito, Summerland and unincorporated Santa Barbara County (between Gaviota and Summerland).

ABOUT VISIT SANTA BARBARA

The mission of Visit Santa Barbara is to inspire overnight travel to the Santa Barbara South Coast in order to enhance the community’s economy and quality of life. VSB’s primary vehicles are tourism marketing, PR and sales channels that lead to overnight bookings, increase business and tax revenue and support jobs. Visit Santa Barbara is a nonprofit 501(c)(6) organization jointly funded by the South Coast Tourism Business Improvement District and a membership of hospitality-related busi­nesses, as well as grants from the City of Santa Barbara and the County of Santa Barbara. Annual spending by travelers to the South Coast totals more than $2.24 billion, supporting more than 15,000 jobs and generating more than $82.9 million in yearly tax revenues, according to Future Partners, a tourism market research firm.

ABOUT STR

STR provides premium data benchmarking, analytics and marketplace insights for the global hospitality industry. Founded in 1985, STR maintains a presence in 15 countries. STR was acquired in October 2019 by CoStar Group, Inc., a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the commercial and residential property markets.

