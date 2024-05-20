LEAP: Childcare receives grant amid financial shortfall in Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A childcare in Santa Barbara experienced a budget shortfall of $120,000 for the 2023-2024 fiscal year. Thanks to a grant from the Women's Fund of Santa Barbara, LEAP will be able to pay for the financial gap.

Directors of LEAP believe the gap funding will enable the center to continue its program without making cuts that would impact the quality and stability of care.

The LEAP team will explain how Santa Barbara County has a shortage of affordable childcare facilities, with three to four children vying for each open spot.

LEAP is a state-funded childcare center for young, underprivileged children in southern Santa Barbara County.

For more information about LEAP, visit: https://leapcentralcoast.org/.