A Mother’s Story: Grieving a child on Mother’s Day

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – For many, Mother’s Day can be a bittersweet reminder for mothers who have lost a child.

Rosy Bucio lost her daughter, Nina, age five from a rare childhood cancer.

“Nina was a little sprite, full of energy and joy for life,” Bucio said. “She was that little girl that everything came easy to; she hit all her developmental milestones early and basically potty-trained herself by simply watching her big brother. She easily made friends, explored the world and everyone was drawn to her, from preschool buddies to cousins to new kids she would meet at the playground.”

Bucio offers ideas to help those who are grieving cope on Mother’s Day.

