Supervisor Laura Capps to host Isla Vista housing and safety listening session in aftermath of recent bluff fatality
ISLA VISTA, Calif. – Santa Barbara County announced Thursday that Supervisor Laura Capps will host an Isla Vista housing and safety listening session for tenants and students in the aftermath of recent bluff fatality on Monday, April 29.
The county provided more information in the following press release:
(ISLA VISTA, Calif.) - On Monday, April 29th, Supervisor Capps will host a listening session to hear directly from students and tenants in Isla Vista in the wake of the recent bluff fall. The intention of the listening session is to provide a safe space to hear challenges tenants and students are facing with landlords, health, and/or safety-related concerns while living along the bluffs. Members of the public and press are encouraged to attend. Out of respect for students and tenants, we ask that all comments and concerns raised during the listening session remain anonymous.
With the tragic passing of Jake Parker, a young man and UCSB alum, who fell from a property along the bluffs in Isla Vista, the safety and well-being of students and tenants is of utmost concern.
“Student voices are often sidelined, yet they are the ones living in Isla Vista and experiencing these challenges daily,” said Supervisor Capps. “From perilous bluff-top fencing, to crammed living conditions, reports of mold in homes and other health hazards, my hope is that this listening session will give students a safe and supportive platform to make their concerns heard and known.”
What: Isla Vista Housing + Safety Listening Session
When: Monday, April 29, 2024, 5:00-6:30 PM
Where: IVCSD Community Center, 970 Embarcadero Del Mar, Isla Vista, CA 93117
Who: Supervisor Capps, Isla Vista Community Services District, UC Santa Barbara and Santa Barbara City College students, Isla Vista tenants, Santa Barbara Tenants Union