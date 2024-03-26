City of Santa Barbara announces open comment period for 2024 Draft Climate Action Plan

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The City of Santa Barbara's Sustainability and Resilience Department opened a public comment period for its 2024 Draft Climate Action Plan (CAP) Monday.

The period will last until April 24 and the plan details long-term goals for carbon neutrality in the city by 2035.

Public meetings helped update the CAP from the City's 2012 version targeting emission reduction, priority action and greenhouse gas reduction in this version.

Current CAP documents will serve as the City's guideline in its pursuit of a cleaner energy source and an environmentally friendly community.

“Our team is excited to release the Draft Climate Action Plan to the community. We’ve already taken huge steps to reducing our carbon footprint through the City-run Santa Barbara Clean Energy program, which provides our residents and businesses with 100% carbon-free electricity,” said Sustainability & Resilience Director Alelia Parenteau. “This updated Climate Action Plan outlines the City’s next steps toward achieving its goal of carbon neutrality by 2035.”

English and Spanish versions of reviewable documents are available at the City's climate section on its website.

Those with public comments can submit them from now until April 24 via email to CAP@SantaBarbaraCA.gov.