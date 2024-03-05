Santa Barbara County appoints new public works director

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The County of Santa Barbara Board of Supervisors approved the appointment of Chris Sneddon as the new Public Works Department Director, effective April 1, 2024.

Sneddon has worked for the county since 2002 and will replace the retiring Scott McGolpin at the end of this month.

McGolpin's 16 year stint as Director oversaw multiple successful projects such as the Road Maintenance Annual Plan and the construction of the Randall Road Debris Basin.

Sneddon brings 25 years of engineering experience in McGolpin's across various jobs for the Public Works Department and expressed excitement for his new role.

“I am honored and excited to lead the Public Works Department and continue the vital work of maintaining and improving our County's infrastructure," said Sneddon. "I look forward to working with our high-performing staff, the Board of Supervisors, the County Executive Office, and other departments to accomplish great things for our communities and constituents.”

Sneddon wasn't the only one confident in his new position as County Executive Officer Mona Miyasato also offered her support.

"Chris has 22 years of invaluable experience and knowledge about our county, having served at all levels in the Public Works Department," said Miyasato. "Chris has been a demonstrated leader, effectively collaborating on tough issues and always trying to find solutions that best serve all residents. I can’t think of anyone more qualified than he for this important post.”









