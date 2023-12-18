Downtown Santa Barbara announces holiday decor contest winners

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Downtown Santa Barbara Organization announced the winners of the holiday decor contest.

The winners are listed below in a press release provided by the organization:

SANTA BARBARA, CA - On Tuesday evening, members of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Décor

Committee judged 25 businesses participating in the annual Holiday Décor Contest. Participants

went above and beyond this year, making the committee's task of selecting the top 3 even more

challenging.

1st Place was awarded to Chase Restaurant (1012 State St).

2nd Place was awarded to Sandbar Cocina y Tequila (514 State St).

3rd Place was awarded to State Street Axe Club (427 State St).

Best Hotel Decorations was awarded to Hotel Santa Barbara (533 State St).

Best Window Display was awarded to 33 Jewels (814 State Street).

Most Spectacular Tree was awarded to Renaissance Fine Consignment (1118 State St).

Many businesses decorated their storefronts and interiors to create a warm holiday ambiance for

shoppers and visitors to enjoy. With holiday presents, wreaths, inflatable animals, and more,

these businesses went the extra mile to showcase their festive spirit!