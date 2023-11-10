Granada Theater presents first in-house production show this weekend since 2019

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A local rock band "The Doublewide Kings" and the Santa Barbara Symphony will be performing at the Granada Theatre this weekend.

In a collaborative effort, the two ensembles will celebrate the music of Van Morrison.

Organizers of the performance said this will be the first show the Granada has produced in house since 2019.

It's also the first time the Santa Barbara Symphony has participated in an event like this.

The Doublewide Kings will bring their own interpretation of Van’s platinum catalog, enhanced by the Santa Barbara Symphony’s world-class musicians under the direction of Music and Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti.

The Granda Theater is celebrating its 100th anniversary next year.