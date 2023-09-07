EXCLUSIVE: Launchpoint Electric Propulsions reaches for the stars in aerospace



SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – In a groundbreaking development for aerospace, the future is undeniably electric.

But all-electric aircraft face a significant challenge: the limitations of battery technology.

In the heart of Goleta’s thriving tech and engineering corridor, Launchpoint Electric Propulsions is skyrocketing into an aerospace powerhouse.

World engineers are hard at work creating cutting-edge aerospace electric power generation and propulsion technologies.

“The world is changing, and a lot of things have started moving towards drones and electric mobility and air as you can see with traffic on roads," said manufacturing engineer John Bathel of Launchpoint Electric Propulsions.

Launchpoint is focused on crafting solutions to extend flight for the unmanned aerial vehicle and Advanced Air Mobility markets.

“The big news is we have hybrid power plants … that we are selling into agricultural drone markets … that’s the near term opportunity … longer term we’re selling into EV tool propulsion systems … motors generators and also military aircraft," said chief scientist Brad Paden of Launchpoint Electric Propulsions.

Leveraging their hybrid-electric power generation and propulsion systems, LaunchPoint is poised to revolutionize flight.

“The goal is having opportunity to create a super lightweight hybrid propulsion system … have a power system for an aircraft in the agricultural realm … in order to get this cool lightweight aircraft that can fly for much longer ranges than the typical electric aircraft," said electrical engineer Jack Brewer of Launchpoint Electric Propulsions.

Due to its fast growing technological advances, the company just moved to this new, state-of-the-art corporate headquarters in Goleta.

“Really exciting to see something start from kind of something small and grow into something big … because I can really turn electro engineering at Launchpoint into what it becomes one day," said elecgrical engineer Jordan Ross of Launchpoint Electric Propulsions.

Right now launchpoint is hoping to hire at least 50 new employees including engineers.

“Amazing … we’ve got this beautiful new facility. We’ve got a lot more room to grow. We’ve been able to expand our manufacturing capabilities to better serve our customer and make better flight for our customers," said Bathel.

The expanded corporate headquarters are designed to meet the surging demands of LaunchPoint’s customer base.

“Here we have a full stock machine shop here … so we can create 109% of our product right here in Goleta … so we are made in the USA," said chief executive officer Rob Reali of Launchpoint Electric Propulsions.

It’s where engineers are unlocking new possibilities for a wide spectrum of aircraft from drones to fighter jets to a new category of aerial transportation: electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing vehicles, also known as "air taxis."

“Reduce pollution … we’re working for some NASA ideas for electrifying the aircraft and also the cleaner farming," said Paden.

So far the electric power company has experienced extraordinary growth, more than tripling its personnel since 2020, and has collaborated with NASA on 18 contracts.

Launchpoint hopes to continue to spin out its mission to reach for the stars.