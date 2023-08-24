Congressman Carbajal sheds light on upcoming !Viva el Arte de Santa Barbara!￼

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Representative Salud Carbajal is spreading the word about an upcoming cultural music series in Santa Barbara.

Viva El Arte de Santa Barbara is a chance for the community to experience world class artists in Spanish.

The concert series aims to share the rich cultural heritage of Latin America to thousands of students throughout Santa Barbara County.

This is a partnership with UCSB Arts and Lectures, the Marjory Luke Theater, Isla Vista Elementary and Guadalupe.

One of the founders of the program Representative Salud Carbajal is excited about this year’s concert series.

Organizers are projecting close to 20,000 attendees at this year’s viva el rate concert season.