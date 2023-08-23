Skip to Content
Workers push for more paid sick days through new Senate bill

Speakers gather via Zoom to make the case for Senate Bill 616.
Mina Wahab
By
Published 1:56 pm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.— Workers are pushing for more paid sick days this year through a new bill.

Senate bill 616 proposes to expand California’s legal guarantee of paid sick days from 3 to 7 each year.

Workers and health advocates say that 3 paid sick days per year is simply not enough to protect families and frontline communities.

As Covid infections surge and children return to school, the need for more paid sick days becomes even more pressing for many families.

Running out of paid sick days can put workers in precarious situations.

Many who are faced to stay home to recover risk losing their job.

For those who work paycheck to paycheck, staying at home can lead to not being able to pay rent or put food on the table.

Only 3 weeks remain for legislators to pass senate bill 616.

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

