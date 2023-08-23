ShelterBox USA launches new Adventurers Program at Yosemite National Park

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The humanitarian organization ShelterBox USA just launched a new program to raise awareness and funding for its vital work.

It’s called the ShelterBox Adventurers Program.

The program is a chance for volunteers across the country to raise funds for the organization starting with a trip to Yosemite this month.

A dozen adventurers hiked to the northern dome of Yosemite, including the 11,000 foot Mount Hoffman.

Those funds raised will help ShelterBox USA restock its global warehouses as part of the organization’s "Stock the Box" campaign.