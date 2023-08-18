Skip to Content
UC Santa Barbara prepares for Community Archives Showcase

UC SANTA BARBARA
today at 11:04 am
Published 10:58 am

ISLA VISTA, Calif. – UC Santa Barbara is getting ready tor its Santa Barbara Community Archives Showcase this weekend. 

The showcase is based on the theme: Santa Barbara as a Place.

The two-hour event will feature a presentation of Santa Barbara Community Archives Project (SBCAP) video highlights and community speakers sharing their submissions and stories about local places of interest.

Organizers of this storytelling event are hoping locals will get to learn more about the east side neighborhood of Santa Barbara. 

Produced in collaboration with the Santa Barbara Public Library, the showcase will include a screening of home movies, talks on the history of the Eastside Library and nearby Ortega Park.

The Santa Barbara Community Archives Showcase takes place from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 19, at the Eastside Library (1102 East Montecito St.).

The event is free and open to the public.

Patricia Martellotti

Patricia Martellotti is a reporter for News Channel 3-12.

