Local poet laureate leaves heartfelt mark with Library On the Go’s “Poetry in the Park”

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Thursday afternoon Santa Barbara’s Library On the Go van brought poetry to Shoreline Park.

And local poet laureate Melinda Palacio left her mark.

She turned her poetries into musical art, serenading visitors with songs from the heart.

Each poem reflected intimate moments of her life including memories with her late grandmother.

Melinda Palacio, Nobel Poet Laureate

“When my grandmother’s spirit, a wavy mist, leaves her mouth like a genie escaping an open bottle I say goodbye,” recited Melinda Palacio.

Themes of grief and love deeply resonated with many listeners.

“ I no longer have my parents with me. And so that hit home. And my husband, who is sitting next to me, he probably had that same feeling because his parents are gone now. So, you know, it just brings them back in our thoughts,” said local Marsha Barr.

Palacio says the power of poetry cannot be overstated, sharing it provides comfort, intellectual exercise, and a different way to look at the world.

For young kids like Levi, who is just 9 months old, early exposure to language is a critical part of development.

“It helps him with his speech. And right now he can't really say any words. But when I'm reading the reading to him in my give him a better understanding of words,” said Levi’s nanny Ashlynn Urie.

The Library on the Go van promotes literacy and holds interactive events throughout Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Summerland.

For a full schedule of events visit santabarbaraca.gov.