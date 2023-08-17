Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Local poet laureate leaves heartfelt mark with Library On the Go’s “Poetry in the Park”

By
today at 6:35 pm
Published 6:09 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Thursday afternoon Santa Barbara’s Library On the Go van brought poetry to Shoreline Park.

And local poet laureate Melinda Palacio left her mark.

She turned her poetries into musical art, serenading visitors with songs from the heart.

Each poem reflected intimate moments of her life including memories with her late grandmother.

Melinda Palacio, Nobel Poet Laureate
“When my grandmother’s spirit, a wavy mist, leaves her mouth like a genie escaping an open bottle I say goodbye,” recited Melinda Palacio.

Themes of grief and love deeply resonated with many listeners.

“ I no longer have my parents with me. And so that hit home. And my husband, who is sitting next to me, he probably had that same feeling because his parents are gone now. So, you know, it just brings them back in our thoughts,” said local Marsha Barr.

Palacio says the power of poetry cannot be overstated, sharing it provides comfort, intellectual exercise, and a different way to look at the world.

For young kids like Levi, who is just 9 months old, early exposure to language is a critical part of development.

“It helps him with his speech. And right now he can't really say any words. But when I'm reading the reading to him in my give him a better understanding of words,” said Levi’s nanny Ashlynn Urie.

The Library on the Go van promotes literacy and holds interactive events throughout Santa Barbara, Montecito, and Summerland.

For a full schedule of events visit santabarbaraca.gov.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content