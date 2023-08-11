Skip to Content
Gem Faire dazzles Santa Barbara

Gem Faire
By
Published 12:01 pm

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Gem Faire is back in Santa Barbara. This is one of the largest gem, jewelry, and bead shows in the country. 

Vendors sell a variety of items from costume jewelry to sparkling crystals. 

The faire starts Friday at noon and ends at 6 p.m at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The show will be running through Sunday and admission is $7 for a weekend pass. 

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter

