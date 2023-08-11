Gem Faire dazzles Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — The Gem Faire is back in Santa Barbara. This is one of the largest gem, jewelry, and bead shows in the country.

Vendors sell a variety of items from costume jewelry to sparkling crystals.

The faire starts Friday at noon and ends at 6 p.m at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

The show will be running through Sunday and admission is $7 for a weekend pass.

