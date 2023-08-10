Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County

Students, parents, and teachers prepare for new school year amidst soaring costs of school supplies

By
Published 11:51 am

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — With back-to-school shopping costs reaching new highs, kids and teachers are soaking up the last bits of summer as they prepare for the start of a new school year.

For teachers, that preparation includes lesson planning and finalizing logistics.

However, for parents and young adults, that includes shopping for school supplies and new clothing and accessories.

The National Retail Federation reports back-to-class shopping is expected to reach record levels.

Spending for back-to-school is expected to reach an all time high of $41.5 billion. Last year that number was $36.9 billion.

Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year’s record.

We spoke to Santa Barbara students, parents, and teachers about what they’re doing to prepare.

For more from Mina, follow her on Twitter below:

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
back to school
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content