Students, parents, and teachers prepare for new school year amidst soaring costs of school supplies

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — With back-to-school shopping costs reaching new highs, kids and teachers are soaking up the last bits of summer as they prepare for the start of a new school year.

For teachers, that preparation includes lesson planning and finalizing logistics.

However, for parents and young adults, that includes shopping for school supplies and new clothing and accessories.

The National Retail Federation reports back-to-class shopping is expected to reach record levels.

Spending for back-to-school is expected to reach an all time high of $41.5 billion. Last year that number was $36.9 billion.

Back-to-college spending is expected to hit $94 billion, about $20 billion more than last year’s record.

We spoke to Santa Barbara students, parents, and teachers about what they’re doing to prepare.

