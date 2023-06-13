United Boys and Girls Club kicks off its 10 week summer camp

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.—The United Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara kicked off its 10 week summer day camp program Monday.

Summer at the Boys and Girls Club in Santa Barbara is a time for both adventure and learning.

Kids play sports like soccer and basketball, go on field trips, and create arts and crafts. They also get to express themselves through music.

“They're always super stoked to come in to the really excited to come in here. The drums in particular is one of the crowd favorites around here. They love banging on those and stuff, but just in general, being able to play the piano, they're always just so like wide eyed and so excited to get their hands on it. It's it's really amazing to see,” said Senior Producer of “Notes for Notes” Alex Perez.

Each week follows a different theme the kids can explore. This week’s theme is “Under the Sea.”

“Yesterday we made jellyfish, and today we made a newspaper shark,” said camper Isabella Mendoza.

Reading and stem are a huge emphasis here.

“Our other program is our STEM program, where a lot of my little builders get to incorporate all their little thoughts that they have and they get to create it. And then for them to see what they've built is amazing,” said Boys and Girls Club Assistant Director Cindy Mathieson.

The full day camp is $75 per week, but the fee can be waived for families who are unable to pay.

The camp provides breakfast, lunch, and snacks for the entirety of the 10 weeks.

You can still sign up for the Santa Barbara location, but there is a waitlist.