Santa Barbara Police to hold anonymous gun buyback

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department announced it will hold an anonymous gun buyback on Saturday, May 20.

The department said it wants to help remove unwanted guns from the community and reduce the risk of homicide, suicide, and deadly accidents.

Donors can remain anonymous, meaning the department won't ask questions to those voluntarily surrendering their firearms.

The department said it will offer a $100 gift card to donors.

There's no limit on firearms you can turn in, but the department said it will limit the number of gift cards an individual can receive regardless of number firearms turned in.

The buyback will be held at the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Yards on 300 East Cota Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.