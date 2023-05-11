Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 4:32 pm

Santa Barbara Police to hold anonymous gun buyback

KEYT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara Police Department announced it will hold an anonymous gun buyback on Saturday, May 20.

The department said it wants to help remove unwanted guns from the community and reduce the risk of homicide, suicide, and deadly accidents.

Donors can remain anonymous, meaning the department won't ask questions to those voluntarily surrendering their firearms.

The department said it will offer a $100 gift card to donors.

There's no limit on firearms you can turn in, but the department said it will limit the number of gift cards an individual can receive regardless of number firearms turned in.

The buyback will be held at the City of Santa Barbara Public Works Yards on 300 East Cota Street, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
gun buyback
KEYT
Santa Barbara

Jump to comments ↓

Chelsey Michaelis

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content