Santa Barbara County votes for additional tenant protections

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif.– Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted Thursday to amend the county's tenant protection ordinance to include additional protections against "renovictions."

Supervisors Laura Capps and Supervisor Das Williams called for this special meeting in response to the mass evictions happening in Isla Vista.

Despite Supervisor Bob Nelson not being present at the time of the vote, the urgency ordinance passed 4 to 1. Effective immediately, landlords that wish to terminate tenancies based on the need to renovate must obtain all permits necessary to carry out the substantial remodel, serve tenants with a copy of the permits for remodeling, along with a written notice stating the reason for the lease termination, the type and scope of work performed, and why the work requires the tenant to vacate the property for at least 30 days. Thursday's vote only impacts future potential evictions, not those already serviced.

Ananya Kepper, a current tenant at the CBC & The Sweeps in Isla Vista that was given a 60 day termination of tenancy letter, called Thursday's vote a victory.

"I know I'm supposed to be moved by the stories of people, but what's moving me is like, this is the first time I've ever seen active legislative government work in a concerted and efficient manner," said Kepper.

Supervisor Capps released a statement after the vote saying, "Today we act in support of humans who deserve the dignity and the right to not live in the chaos of uncertain housing. We stand and continue the work to not exacerbate our housing crisis."

During public comment before the vote real estate broker John J. Thyne III, with Goodwin & Thyne, voiced his concerns on what effects this urgency ordinance will have on smaller landlords that have 1 to 4 units.

"I would encourage you to consider, if not in the emergency action, then at least in the ongoing ordinance, an exemption for owners of 1 to 4 units … because we're creating a disincentive to improving properties," said Thyne.

Prior to the vote, Supervisor Nelson asked county staff to clarify what counts as a substantial remodel. One staffer responded saying that a substantial remodel means the replacement or substantial modification of any structural, electrical, plumbing, or mechanical system that requires a permit or the abatement of hazardous materials, including lead based paint, mold, or asbestos that cannot reasonably be accomplished in a safe manner with a tenant in place and that requires a tenant to vacate.

Though tenants at CBC & The Sweeps have been given notices of termination of tenancy, Max Golding with the Santa Barbara Tenants Union says Thursday's ordinance does help those tenants from being evicted.

"Core Spaces (which owns CBC & The Sweeps) cannot win in eviction court against these tenants. They will lose any lawsuit they pursue," said Golding.

Golding explains that the eviction process has three steps; landlords must service a notice, then file an unlawful detainer in court, and if the landlord wins that case, then the Sheriff comes out and removes the tenants from the property.

In the case for tenants at CBC & The Sweeps, Max explains that because Core Spaces only gave tenants notices and because the urgency ordinance states landlords that "fail to include all required information in notices required by this Article shall be a defense to any unlawful detainer action," Core Spaces cannot win in eviction court.

Kepper says Core Spaces did not disclose what renovations are planned for her unit in her termination of tenancy letter.