Isla Vista Children’s Park to undergo renovations

ISLA VISTA, Calif. — The Children’s Park in Isla Vista is planning to get a facelift soon.

California State Parks awarded $548.3 million in grant funding to more than 100 communities to advance
Governor Newsom’s “Outdoors for All” initiative to enable all Californians to access parks and open space.

Isla Vista was one of those communities, receiving 4.2 million dollars in grant funding to complete the Children’s Park Renovation Project.

The Isla Vista Recreation and Park District selected Children’s Park to boost quality of life for the overlooked intergenerational families living in the community.

The park was built in the 1970s and most recently got a renovation in 1997.

IVRPD plans to improve the park with a new design which includes two nature-themed playgrounds, ADA-accessible pathways, an amphitheater for workshops and performances, a new standalone restroom, an educational demonstration garden, and a renovated recreation building for expanding workshop programs and services for students.

Mina Wahab

Arab-American producer & reporter with a mission to dig deep in interviews, share authentically, shed light on the issues that matter, and provoke deep thought.

