Downtown Santa Barbara kicks off St. Patrick’s Day with specialty drinks, menu items, trivia, and live music

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Friday marks St. Patrick’s Day. This Irish holiday has become associated with luck, leprechauns, rainbows, pots of gold, and wearing green.

Locals are celebrating all around downtown Santa Barbara, and taking advantage of drink specials and live music.

Eateries like Joe’s Cafe and Soul Bites are offering Irish specialties ranging from corned beef with cabbage to fish and chips.

Andersen’s Bakery, Crushcakes, and Renaud’s Bakery has green Irish themed baked goods for the day.

A slew of Irish pubs and restaurants are offering St. Patrick’s Day specialty drinks, trivia, and live music. For a list of events and specials visit downtownsb.org.