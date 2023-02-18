“And That’s a Wrap!” as Santa Barbara International Film Festival Comes to a Close

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. —The Santa Barbara International Film Festival wrapped up today with the film premiere “I Like Movies.”

The film is a coming of age story set in the early 2000s in a video store.

The story follows a teenage movie lover who gets his dream job at a local video store.

We spoke to the cast and film festival attendees about how their love of movies helped shape them.

Some went so far as to say that movies helped raise them.

“The suspension of disbelief I have around film is so is so immense. And I've I've never lost that. So it sort of it sort of shaped the way that I metabolize life,” said “I Like Movies” actress Romina D’Ugo

“But the real, real power of storytelling appeared in film or novels is that we can really move hearts and minds,” said “Shot in the Arm” documentary’s Scott Hamilton Kennedy.

The film festival may be over, but many locals are rooting for the festival’s award recipients to win the coveted Oscar next month.

Tune in tomorrow evening for film festival highlights.