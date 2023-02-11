Jamie Lee Curtis receives Maltin Modern Master Award

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Jamie Lee Curtis will be receiving the Maltin Modern Master Award during the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival Saturday evening.

As the daughter of Hollywood legends Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Curtis is continuing her family legacy through her achievement in cinema.

She received her first Oscar nomination this year for her supporting role in the acclaimed film “Everything, Everywhere All At Once.”

Most millennials were first introduced to Curtis in the 2003 teen comedy “Freaky Friday.”

Though the film was a hit, it did receive some criticism for its stereotypical portrayal of Asians.

This portrayal included an exaggerated Asian accent from the “antagonist” in the film including many other Asian stereotypes fans complained about.

Decades later, Curtis starred in “Everything Everywhere All At Once,” as the antagonist to a middle-aged Chinese immigrant, who is swept into a multidimensional universe.

The film explores several different themes and marks a striking departure from from the portrayal of Asian Americans in films prior.

We will be speaking with Jamie Lee Curtis Saturday evening about her thoughts on this, in addition to being the daughter of immigrants, life as a mom, and much more.