Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Renowned actor Brendan Fraser will receive the prestigious American Riviera Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his performance in the upcoming A24 film, "The Whale."

Fraser will receive the award on Feb. 14, 2023 at an in-person conversation about his career leading up to his performance in "The Whale." The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema, according to SBIFF officials. Previous recipients include Kristen Stewart, Delroy Lindo, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

"Seamlessly transitioning from smart independent films to action-packed blockbusters, Brendan Fraser continues to garner widespread critical acclaim for his versatile, inspired performances as well as his keen eye for selecting thought-provoking material," SBIFF officials said.

"The Whale" tells the story of an English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

In addition to his role in "The Whale," Fraser is also set to star in Legendary Pictures' "Brothers" alongside Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Peter Dinklage, as well as Martin Scorsese's new western film "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will be held in person on Feb. 8 through Feb. 18. Click here for more information.