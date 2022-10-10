Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
By
Published 12:08 pm

Brendan Fraser to be honored with American Riviera Award at 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival

SBIFF

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – Renowned actor Brendan Fraser will receive the prestigious American Riviera Award at the 38th annual Santa Barbara International Film Festival for his performance in the upcoming A24 film, "The Whale."

Fraser will receive the award on Feb. 14, 2023 at an in-person conversation about his career leading up to his performance in "The Whale." The American Riviera Award was established to recognize actors who have made a significant contribution to American cinema, according to SBIFF officials. Previous recipients include Kristen Stewart, Delroy Lindo, Rachel McAdams, and Mark Ruffalo, among others.

"Seamlessly transitioning from smart independent films to action-packed blockbusters, Brendan Fraser continues to garner widespread critical acclaim for his versatile, inspired performances as well as his keen eye for selecting thought-provoking material," SBIFF officials said.

"The Whale" tells the story of an English teacher living with severe obesity who attempts to reconnect with his estranged teenage daughter.

In addition to his role in "The Whale," Fraser is also set to star in Legendary Pictures' "Brothers" alongside Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Peter Dinklage, as well as Martin Scorsese's new western film "Killers of the Flower Moon."

The 38th Santa Barbara International Film Festival will be held in person on Feb. 8 through Feb. 18. Click here for more information.

Article Topic Follows: Santa Barbara - South County
KEYT
Santa Barbara
SBIFF
Author Profile Photo

Jade Martinez-Pogue

Jade Martinez-Pogue is the Assignment Editor and web journalist at News Channel 3-12. To learn more about Jade, click here

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content