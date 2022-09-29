Local Iranian community to raise awareness with Saturday rally and march

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - Iranian-Americans for Justice & Human Rights will host a march and rally to bring together Santa Barbara residents this Saturday.

The rally will take place outside Stern Wharf by West Beach on Saturday, Oct. 1 at 3:00 p.m.

Protesters said they will march and attend the rally in support of Iran, as a response to the murder of Mahsa "Gina" Amini, a Kurdish-Iranian woman who had been detained by the "morality police" for failing to adhere to strict hijab.

They said that as Iran's regime shuts off the internet in the country and kills protesters, the people of Iran have repeatedly asked that the international community be their voice and amplify demands.

According to Iranian-Americans for Justice & Human Rights, the nationwide protests particularly led by thousands of women, demand an end to "deeply misogynistic political and legal system that Iran's dictatorship has imposed for more than four decades."