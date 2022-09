SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – It is a Halloween season tradition – a "Thriller" flashmob.

The founder of World Dance for Humanity is inviting the community to learn the dances for flashmobs and the annual show at the Sunken Gardens on Oct. 29.

The practices are held at Oak Park on Wednesday nights, Chases Palm Park on Saturday mornings or online.

All ages and abilities are welcome.

