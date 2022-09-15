Children ride free on Lil’ Toot boat at Santa Barbara in celebration of Stearns Wharf 150th anniversary

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – All aboard! Children under the age of 12 will have the opportunity to take a free ride on Santa Barbara's original waterfront taxi, Lil' Toot, in celebration of Stearns Wharf's 150th anniversary.

The wharf will have a big anniversary celebration on Oct. 8 that will include free music, a cannon fire, a formal event by elected officials and city leaders, fireworks, and free rides on Lil' Toot.

The rides will be free for children under the age of 12, accompanied by an adult, starting at 10:15 a.m. until 4:15 p.m. on Oct. 18.

Lil' Toot will take children and their accompanied adults on a 25-minute narrated boat ride and sunset boat rides between the Santa Barbara Harbor and Stearns Wharf every hour. The boat can hold 19 passengers and is offering the tours on a first-come, first-served basis.

"Lil’ Toot offers a first-rate experience and tour of the Santa Barbara waterfront," said Neil Bruskin with the Stearns Wharf Merchants Association. "Our captain and crew will fill the cruise with interesting facts and tidbits about local harbor history, celebrity-owned yachts, wildlife, and more!"

John Peck Stearns built the wharf in 1872, opening the door to large-scale commerce and trade and introducing Santa Barbara to the rest of the world. The wharf has since evolved with the city, becoming the birthplace of commercial diving and serving as a focal point to bring the community together.

For more information on the anniversary events taking place, click here.