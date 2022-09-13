Skip to Content
Santa Barbara - South County
Arlington Theatre debuts new website, URL address

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The historic Arlington Theatre in downtown Santa Barbara has debuted a new website and changed its URL address to ArlingtonTheatreSB.com.

“Changing our web address to ArlingtonTheatreSB.com better connects us to the Santa Barbara community and allows guests to instantly recognize that this is the historic Arlington Theatre in the heart of Downtown Santa Barbara,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres.

The new website is mobile-optimized so it is easier to use when viewing on a cell phone and was designed to offer guests an enhanced experience when navigating the site, according to Metropolitan Theatres officials.

It includes an enhanced schedule of live events with easy access and quick links to purchase tickets, booking information for artists, venue and courtyard rental information, marquee rental requests, and user-friendly venue information that includes parking, directions, and more.

