Fire crews respond to trash compactor fire behind Goleta department store

GOLETA, Calif. - Santa Barbara County Fire responded to a fire Monday morning behind the Ross department store in the Camino Real Marketplace in Goleta.

Store employees arrived to find smoke and fire coming from a trash compactor and called 911. Firefighters got there around 4 a.m. to find the fire in the trash compactor behind the store and heavy smoke damage to stock room. Light smoke was also reported throughout the store, according to Santa Barbara County Fire.

The fire is under control and crew are mopping up hot spots.