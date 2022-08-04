Vegetation fire in Goleta burns with potential for 75 acres

GOLETA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to reports of a vegetation fire that has the potential to burn 75 acres in Goleta on Thursday afternoon.

The fire was first reported on the 1700 block of North Glen Annie Road in Goleta just before 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, according to County Fire spokesman Mike Eliason. The fire was burning in the Los Padres National Forest and moving uphill away from the city of Goleta with a slow rate of spread, Eliason said.

Crews were reporting that the fire had burned seven acres as of 2:45 p.m., as it transitioned from light grass to heavier fuels.

The fire has the potential to burn up to 75 acres, according to Eliason.

There were still workers in the area as of 2:30 p.m., but no structures were threatened, according to Eliason.

A fire copter from Santa Ynez was called to assist in the firefighting efforts, and the department requested fixed-wing tankers as a result of increased fire activity and the transition to heavier fuels, Eliason said.

The fire is being deemed the Annie Fire.

