Santa Barbara Zoo giraffe loses its baby during childbirth

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – A 14-year-old giraffe at the Santa Barbara Zoo lost her calf during childbirth late Wednesday night, the zoo announced on Thursday.

"Our entire Zoo community will undoubtedly be heartbroken by this news. Unfortunately, there are risks with any birth and there is always the possibility of a negative outcome," the zoo said in a statement on Instagram. "In this case, there was nothing that could have been done to save the calf."

Audrey, the female Masai giraffe, went into labor around 5:15 while outside in the giraffe habitat.

Animal Care and Health staff brought her into the barn immediately to prepare for delivery, and she was in labor for six-and-a-half hours with veterinary staff present through the entire process.

"After a prolonged labor, staff could see that the calf was not moving and it became clear that it was stillborn," the zoo said in its statement. There was nothing that could have been done to save the calf, and intervening in the birth of such a large animal would have posed an even bigger risk to Audry, the zoo said.

Audrey was given time with her baby and then walked away on her own accord, being able to see the rest of the herd within an hour.

She started eating and drinking around the same time as she re-joined the herd, which is a positive sign for her continued health, the zoo said.

Audrey will be back out in the giraffe habitat later on Thursday due to the importance of remaining social and active, the zoo said, adding that staff will manage any pain she might be showing after the birth with anti-inflammatories and pain medication.

"While our Zoo family will understandably be saddened by this outcome, it’s imperative that her caretakers shift quickly into taking care of Audrey going forward," the zoo said.