Santa Barbara County Public Health Interim Director begins his role, nationwide search for full-time director

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has announced a new interim public health director to fill the position left vacant by former director Van Do-Reynoso.

Daniel Nielson started his role as interim director on Friday, and the department will initiate a nationwide search for a new, full-time director.

Nielson has served as the county Social Social Services Department director for the past nine years, overseeing critical programs and services for the county's largest department.

Before his arrival in Santa Barbara County, Nielson was the director of the Health and Human Services Agency in El Dorado County, where he oversaw the Public Health, Mental Health, Social Services, and Community Services Department.

"His vast experience in issues surrounding public health will serve him well in the interim director role," said spokeswoman Susan Klein-Rothschild.

Nielson is stepping in to fill in while the county searches for a permanent director, which is estimated to take six months, Klein-Rothschild said.

Do-Reynoso announced her departure from the department in June after serving as director for five years, leading the department through countless disasters such as the Thomas Fire and Montecito debris flow. She guided the county through the unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic, focusing on equity and access in the county's COVID-19 response.