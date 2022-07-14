Santa Barbara County June election results certified on Tuesday

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors voted to certify the June primary election results on Tuesday, and all of the incumbents who faced challengers held onto their seats.

Voters re-elected Susan Salcido as County Superintendent of Schools, beating challenger Christy Lozano with 62.2% of the votes. Lozano ended with 37.6% of the votes cast.

Sheriff Bill Brown was also re-elected to his seat, beating challenger Juan Camarena with 53.3% of the votes. Camarena's final tally was 46.4%.

County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor Joe Holland beat his challenger by more than 50%. Holland received 79% of the votes and challenger Elrawd MacLearn received 20.8%.

Many of the county seats up for election in June went unchallenged. Laura Capps ran for Second District Supervisor unopposed, incumbent Fifth District Supervisor Steve Lavagnino ran unopposed, and John Savrnoch ran for District Attorney unopposed.

Congressman Salud Carbajal received nearly 60% of the votes cast, but will still face off with challenger Brad Allen – who was the second-leading candidate ending with 29.5% of the votes – in November.

Current Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart beat challenger Mike Stoker in the June primary elections, with Hart reporting 57.6% of the votes and Stoker reporting 39%. The two will also head to a face-off in November.

The county ended the primary election season with only 39.85% voter turnout.

There were just over 93,700 ballots cast, most of which were by mail. Only roughly 5,150 people cast their votes at the polls on June 7.