Santa Barbara International Film Festival announces 2023 festival dates

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – The Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Monday announced its festival dates for next year's 38th annual film festival.

The festival will take place in Santa Barbara from Feb. 8 through Feb. 18, according to event organizers.

“SBIFF has long been a place to celebrate and showcase the enduring power of cinema. As we have been confronted with difficult times, film and festivals have continued to be a place for reflection and inspiration," said SBIFF Executive Director Roger Durling.

"It is with that in mind that we excitedly prepare the 38th SBIFF edition and look forward to bringing the year’s best cinema and talent to our devoted patrons.”

The festival will happen live and in-person and include film screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry panels, and celebrity tributes.

The festival will be held at various theaters and locations throughout Santa Barbara, including the historic Arlington Theatre.

The 2022 International Film Festival returned to in-person screenings, panels, and events after having been virtual in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It included 48 world premieres and 95 U.S. premieres, and honored celebrities such as Javier Bardem, Nicole Kidman, Kristen Stewart, Penélope Cruz, Will Smith, and Benedict Cumberbatch, among other renowned film stars.

The final film lineup and schedule will be announced in January 2023.

For more information about the film festival, click here.