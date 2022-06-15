Mental Wellness Center hosts the 26th annual Mental Health Arts Festival downtown Santa Barbara

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – After a two-year break from in-person events, the Mental Wellness Center (MWC) said it is bringing its Mental Health Arts Festival back to De La Guerra Plaza.

The festival will follow the format of years past with exhibitions from local artists of paintings, drawings, jewelry, poetry, sculptures, and arts and crafts.

While the majority of artists have been exhibiting for years, some artists are members of the Mental Wellness Center's Fellowship Club and create their pieces in the art room at the center. This festival gives them the opportunity to display their work.

Darcy Keep, MWC Board Member, began her career advocating for people who are impacted by mental health disorders and she has used the Arts Festival as a way to further that.

Keep explains the purpose of the festival as "an opportunity for artists to display their work and showcase their talent to the community in a way that is positive, productive and meaningful for them.”

This year's featured artist is Kristine Kelly who creates fused glass artwork, primarily depicting nature scenes. Her work is featured on this year's festival poster.

The festival will take place Saturday, July 16 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in De La Guerra Plaza, downtown Santa Barbara.