Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s race narrows with latest round of election results released

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown's lead in the race to keep his seat narrowed slightly when the latest round of election results released on Tuesday.

Semi-official election night results showed Brown leading with 56.7% over challenger Lt. Juan Camarena, who racked up 42.9% of the votes that night.

However, with the latest round of results, Brown's lead narrowed to only 10% ahead of Camarena. The results showed Brown with 54.3% of the votes and Camarena with 45.4%.

The two are separated by just over 6,000 votes, with only 32% of registered voters' ballots returned.

Incumbent Congressman Salud Carbajal held onto his election night lead with 62% of the votes counted, followed by Brad Allen with 28% and Michelle Weslander Quaid at 8%. Jeff Frankenfield fell behind with 1.5% of the votes.

Current Second District Supervisor Gregg Hart also held onto his lead over Mike Stoker and Bruce Wallach in the 37th State Assembly District race. Nearly 60% of the votes were in favor of Hart as of Tuesday night.

The U.S. Congress and State Assembly races will not be decided until the general elections in November when the top two candidates for each race will face off.

Incumbent Susan Salcido maintained her lead over Christy Lozano in the race for county Superintendent of Schools, leading over Lozano by nearly 30 percentage points.

Santa Barbara County Clerk-Recorder Joe Holland held onto his lead to keep his seat, ahead of challenger Elrawd MacLearn by over 60%.

The fate of the county's Second District Supervisor, Fifth District Supervisor, and District Attorney were already decided prior to election night as the candidates for each seat ran unopposed.

Laura Capps will become the Second District Supervisor, Steve Lavagnino will remain Fifth District Supervisor, and John Savrnoch will become the new District Attorney.