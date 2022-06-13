Crews quickly put out small vegetation fire at Foxen Canyon Road

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – Santa Barbara County Fire crews quickly put out a small vegetation fire at Foxen Canyon Road on Monday morning, according to the Santa Barbara County Fire Department.

The fire was reported just before 6:10 a.m. on Monday, and was originally reported to have a moderate rate of spread with potential for 10 acres, said county fire spokesman Scott Safechuck.

Vegetation Fire-#FoxenFire. Fire originally reported burning in grass at a moderate rate of spread with potential for 10 acres. Forward progress stopped by SBC E323 & E326 at 1 1/4 acres. All incoming resources cancelled. Units remain on scene for mop up. PGE requested. pic.twitter.com/IA13mq6ICW — Scott Safechuck (@SBCFireInfo) June 13, 2022

However, forward progress was stopped at 1 1/4 acres, Safechuck said, adding that units would remain on scene for mop-up and PG&E was requested.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.