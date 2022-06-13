Circus Vargas runs through Santa Barbara before moving to San Luis Obispo

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. – All aboard the "Circus Vargas Express."

The Circus Vargas show has stops all over California and is currently playing at Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara.

The international cast entertains its audience with features such as acrobatics, juggling, and other high-flying feats of daring-do.

"We have a wheel of destiny, we have motorcycles (around) the globe. We have, you know, lots of fun stuff," said owners Katya and Nelson Quiroga. And mostly more than anything, we try to create an interactive show and interactive production that people can seem like they're part of the show."

The spectacle will be in Santa Barbara until June 20 before moving to San Luis Obispo, where it will play from June 24 to July 11.

