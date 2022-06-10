Santa Barbara County Jail outbreak hits cumulative 26, eight active

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – The COVID-19 outbreak at the Santa Barbara County Main Jail that was reported over two weeks ago has hit 26 cumulative cases, but only eight remained active as of Friday, according to the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office.

Since the outbreak was discovered on Mau 25, 18 inmates have recovered, eight are still considered infectious, and one has required hospitalization for their symptoms, according to Sheriff's spokeswoman Raquel Zick.

The Sheriff's Office identified another outbreak at the Northern Branch Jail Housing Unit E. on May 28 –just days after the first outbreak was reported – that has impacted a total of 14 inmates, Zick said.

Six of the inmates have recovered, seven remain active, and one inmate was released.

Because of the outbreaks reported across the two campuses, the Sheriff's Office has suspended visitation to inmates and is working with the court and Public Defender's Office to adjust court appearances to minimize the spread of the virus through inmates, Zick said.